August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police say lit coals caused Pedoulas fire

By Staff Reporter00
firetuck
Firefighting trucks (CM archives)

Lit coals caused the fire in Pedoulas on Wednesday evening which was swiftly brought under control by six firefighters and two firetrucks.

The incident has been reported to the police with efforts underway to identify those responsible.

Authorities were alerted to the fire at 6pm in the Nicosia district and, according to the forestry department, firefighters rushed to the location and brought it under control within just half an hour.

