August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested with fake passport

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0369
thumbnail paphos airport 2

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly using fake travel documents, police said on Wednesday.

According to Paphos CID chief and spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the woman arrived at Paphos airport on at around 5.30am on Tuesday, to board a flight for Germany.

During the passport control, she presented a French passport which upon examination appeared to be fake.

The 27-year-old, after questioning, admitted the documents were forged.

 

