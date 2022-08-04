August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
European footballFootballOffbeatSport

Ajax bans fans from asking players for their shirts

By Reuters News Service00
capture
Photo: Markus Unger

 Ajax Amsterdam has banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

The club has told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

It was no longer possible for the players to fulfil all the requests and when players walked by without handing over a shirt they were often criticised as arrogant, the club said.

The cardboard used also posed a fire hazard, the club said, and several signs were confiscated on Saturday when the stadium hosted the season-opening Super Cup match between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Related Posts

Russo’s Euro 2022 boots to be displayed in the Tower of London

Press Association

Gymnastics ‘Dream Team’ makes Cyprus popular in Birmingham

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Teams to limit ‘taking the knee’ to significant games

Reuters News Service

Lewandowski and Bayern clear air after rocky Barcelona move

Reuters News Service

Tebogo draws Bolt comparisons after showboating to junior record

Reuters News Service

Balarjishvili wins judo gold for Cyprus at Commonwealth Games

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign