August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter05
cb august 4

In today’s episode, the chairman of the health insurance organisation Thomas Antoniou told the president yesterday that he wishes to resign – citing constant and unprovoked attacks on Gesy.

Elsewhere, protesters from local communities near Mitsero have successfully halted the work on the new asphalt factory, after the excavator left the site.

In other news, this summer’s Perseids meteor shower is set to be a feast for stargazers as it coincides with a full moon, according to astrophysicist Chrysanthos Fakas.

He said that the peak viewing period will be on August 12, with the ideal time being after 11pm.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

