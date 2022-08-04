August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Elias Neocleous earns ‘Tier 1’ ranking in 2022 IFLR 1000

By Press Release06
iflr2022

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has once again received a ‘Tier 1’ ranking in the newly-released 2022 IFLR 1000 Financial and Corporate ratings for Cyprus, which may be viewed here.

The law firm is proud that five of its leading professionals have been singled out for individual commendations for excellence in their performance. Elias Neocleous has been recognised as a ‘Market Leader’, Costas Stamatiou has been noted as a ‘Highly Regarded’ lawyer and Demetris Roti, Michael Pelosi and Dimitris Papoutsis have all been acknowledged as ‘Notable Practitioners’. Congratulations are due, not only to them, but also to their departments for another year of outstanding performance.

IFLR 1000 is the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers, based on both the financial and corporate transactional work that they have performed in the year, and the results of client feedback on their performance. It is, therefore, especially gratifying for Elias Neocleous & Co LLC to be recognised as a top provider of legal services.

The law firm expresses thanks to all its clients for their support and positive feedback.

For more information or assistance, interested parties can contact the Elias Neocleous Banking and Finance team or Corporate and Commercial team.

