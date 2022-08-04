August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five and four years jail terms for cannabis possession

By Staff Reporter0108
imagew (1)
Limassol court

Two men aged 24 and 40 were jailed for five and four years respectively on Thursday after being found guilty on drug charges by Limassol criminal court.

The case follows a drug bust by anti-narcotics officers who had gone to premises belonging to the second defendant on January 23. There they saw two cars, driven by the 24-year-old and another man aged 25.

The second defendant then approached the car driven by the 24-year-old and handed over something and was in turn given two parcels.

Police officers moved in, intercepting the cars driven by the 24- and 25- year-olds, while the 40-year-old ran back, entering the fenced area of the premises.

The two vehicles and the premises were searched. Police found one kilo of cannabis in the car belonging to the 24-year-old and another two kilos in the premises belonging to the 40-year-old. They also found €20,000 in cash in the 24-year-old’s car.

The 25-year-old’s case was set for November.

Related Posts

Hoteliers lobby minister for virtual net energy metering

Jonathan Shkurko

Audit office says HIO chairman does have conflict of interest (update 2)

Staff Reporter

Ministry rejects complaints in first monkeypox case

Nick Theodoulou

EU Commission mulls bicommunal solar energy project

Source: Cyprus News Agency

OPAP Cyprus: Kyros Patsalides

Paul Lambis

R&D government budget allocation per person in Cyprus below EU average

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign