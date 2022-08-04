August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Turkey’s banking sector H1 net profit surges 400 per cent year-on-year

By Reuters News Service
turkey economy

The net profit of Turkey’s banking sector leapt 400 per cent from a year earlier to 169.15 billion lira ($9.42 billion) in the first half of the year, the BDDK banking watchdog said on Wednesday.

As of end-June, sector loans totalled 6.3 trillion lira while the sector’s capital adequacy ratio was 18.05 per cent, the BDDK data showed.

