Daily News Briefing

August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, hoteliers hope to meet their revised targets for 2022 but are bracing for a difficult 2023 as the cost-of-living crisis eats into the purchasing power of potential visitors and a labour shortage take its toll, Cyprus Hotel Association Director, Philokypros Roussounides has said. In other news, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday it may tax RES producers found to have earned windfall profits as a result of the high tariffs paid to them, and the European Commission has been promoting the idea of creating a bi-communal solar power plant that would “contribute to meeting the energy needs of both Cypriot communities.”

