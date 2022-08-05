August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labourer, 38, killed in work accident

By Sarah Ktisti0358
A 38-year-old man was killed during a fatal work accident on Friday in Lakatamia in the Nicosia district.

The victim was identified as Andreas Savvas, 38 years old from Lythrodontas.

According to a police statement, Savvas was engaged in excavation works when the ground gave way and he fell a two-metre drop into a pit before being crushed by loose earth.

The Fire Department rushed to the scene, but the 38-year-old was recovered dead. Savvas was transferred to hospital, where his death was confirmed by the on-duty doctors.

