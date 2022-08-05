August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

New Turkish cruise missile slated for launch end of 2022

By Sarah Ktisti00
Çakır missile

The launch of the new-generation Turkish cruise missile named ‘Çakır’ manufactured by the company Roketsan is expected to take place at the end of the year, it was reported on Friday.

According to the Press and Information Office (PIO), this is what Murat Ikinci, general manager of Roketsan told the Turkish news agency Anadolu at the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival held in Aksaray.

Ikinci said the first launch of the missile is expected to take place at the end of this year and added that the missile will be made available for use to the Turkish armed forces as well as to “friendly and brotherly” countries towards Turkey.

The company’s general manager also stated that Roketsan is building missiles that will launch satellites produced by Turkey into space, and added that within the framework of the tasks assigned to them by President Tayyip Erdogan “they ensure Turkey’s independent access to space”.

