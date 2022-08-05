August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Paphos travellers to benefit from upgraded airport parking area

By Press Release00
pafos airport 1

Responding to expectations and increasing flyer demands, Hermes Airports has completed an expansion of the Pafos Airport parking area. The upgrade has created 210 additional parking spaces, which will further facilitate a better, faster service for travellers.

pafos airport 2

Those travelling can learn more about the parking area upgrade, as well as available offers, by visiting: www.hermesairports.com. The airports website information includes detailed pricelists with all charges, the various available parking options, and maps designating all parking spaces at Larnaka and Pafos airports.

Related Posts

Elias Neocleous earns ‘Tier 1’ ranking in 2022 IFLR 1000

Press Release

OPAP Protaras 3×3 tournament to wow basketball fans

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus video campaign demos eco-friendly home hacks

Press Release

Exhibit8 Gallery’s new wine bar offers vino to accompany art

Press Release

BoCCF ‘Let’s Talk History’ series to offer Battle of ELDYK lecture

Press Release

Leptos Limassol Park: a serene, sophisticated green haven

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign