Sea kayaking at magic hour

Water skiing, paddle boarding, kite surfing, mountain biking, and the list of outdoorsy summer activities goes on and on. Potential experiences to try out are abundant for us islanders at this time of the year, with summer sports thriving. Whether you are an experienced water sports fan or a vacationing one-time-trier, the huge variety of activities Cyprus has to offer means there is something for all. One local business that specialises in outdoor trips and activities is hosting a series of seaside events this August: sea kayaking at sunrise and sunset!
Salonica View, a Greece and Cyprus-based venture offers all kinds of outdoorsy experiences. Horse riding, hiking, rock climbing and stand-up paddle sessions to name a few, and this month they are all about sea kayaking in Protaras.
Some 14 kayak excursions are planned throughout August offering guided sea kayaking tours during the sunrise hour, the early morning and early sunset. For adventurous early risers, the sunrise tour begins at 5am with participants and guides meeting at the Apostolos Andreas chapel in Protaras. There, kayaks, lifejackets and paddles will be ready and after a brief introductory lesson, the Salonica View team will take participants on a 5km kayaking tour lasting around one hour and a half.
The first sunrise kayak excursion will take place on Saturday 6 but will be repeated on August 7 and 8. For those not willing to get up at dawn, another early morning excursion will take place on August 6, 7 and 8 meeting at the chapel at 8.30am. The weekend’s sunset excursion will set out at 6pm from the same location, following the same itinerary as the other guided tours.
As the August full moon draws close, taking its full shape on Thursday 11, Salonica View is organising a couple of moonlight kayaking excursions taking place in the evening. From August 8 to 12, the sports tourism company will set out in the sea at 7pm, kayaking from the chapel to Konnos bay and back until around 10pm, taking in the full moon energy. Talk about unique summer activities, without even leaving the island!
Sea kayaking
Guided excursions during sunrise, sunset and the full moon. Organised and led by Salonica View. August 6-12. Protaras, Paralimni. Various times. €35. www.salonicaview.com