August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrests for stolen property possession

By Staff Reporter00
arrest

Two men, aged 27 and 33, have been arrested in Larnaca after allegedly delivering stolen property to a person about to be deported, police said on Friday.

The suspects had transferred four suitcases and two handbags to a detainee at the Menoyia migrant detention centre around 7.30pm on Thursday.

During checks, officers found a large number of computers and other electronic devices as well as watches and other valuables for which the men failed to provide sufficient explanation as to their origin, police said.

They were both arrested for illegal possession of property.

