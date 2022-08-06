August 6, 2022

Hit and run driver arrested

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0345
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly seriously injuring a 60-year-old cyclist and then driving off.

The 60-year-old was found by police early Thursday morning, laying on the ground by the side of the road in Agios Ioannis Malountas, Nicosia, where he had been cycling.

An ambulance transported him to Nicosia general hospital where the man is in ICU and his condition has been described as critical.

Investigations carried out at the scene of the accident suggested that the man had been hit by a passing vehicle.

Evidence was taken from the scene for examination, including an object believed to have fallen off from the body of a vehicle, which was found only a few metres away from where the 60-year-old cyclist had fallen.

During the investigation, testimony emerged that a vehicle, belonging to the 31-year-old driver, may be related to the collision.

The 31-year-old was arrested yesterday afternoon, after a court warrant had been issued, and was taken into custody.

During interrogation, the man made a number of allegations which are being investigated.

As part of the investigation, the man’s vehicle was seized and impounded, with which the part found at the scene appears to be connected.

 

