August 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found dead on Paphos beach

By Staff Reporter

A man was found dead in a coastal area in the Tombs of the Kings in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The beach area where the body was found is in front of a hotel. It was found by a hotel employee.

Police cordoned off the scene and a medical examiner was called. The body was transferred to the Paphos general hospital mortuary.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released.

Police are examining the circumstances of death. All possibilities are under consideration at this stage.

