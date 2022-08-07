August 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AmericasSocial MediaTech & ScienceUSAWorld

Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

By Reuters News Service045
elon musk tesla twitter takeover shares

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Inc TWTR.N Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!,” Musk said in a tweet.

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Related Posts

Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine – Turkish, Ukrainian officials

Reuters News Service

Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting

Reuters News Service

Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

Reuters News Service

UN’s nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells ‘dozens’ of towns

Reuters News Service

Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

Reuters News Service

Weaker education sector demand hurts tablet sales

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign