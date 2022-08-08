August 8, 2022

Man who ran over officers remanded

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol court

The Limassol district court on Monday issued a four-day remand against the 53-year-old driver who ran over two officers during a check last week.

The suspect surrendered to the police on Sunday and admitted he fled the scene to evade the check as he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said the incident took place just before 9pm on Friday, when members of the crime prevention unit stopped his vehicle for a check in the Kapsalos area.

Two officers approached the driver’s window and asked for the engine to be switched off, the man suddenly accelerated, resulting in one officer being hit by the car’s left wheel. The second officer was dragged by the vehicle for about 50 metres before falling on the sidewalk and injuring his head.

During his attempt to escape, the driver lost control of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The two injured police officers were taken to Limassol general hospital for treatment. One has suffered a minor injury to his leg, while the second officer suffered a concussion, shoulder and leg injuries.

After the incident, police conducted a search of the suspect’s residence and found four cannabis plants, 10 grammes of cannabis, nine grammes of cocaine and 0.7 grammes of methamphetamine.

