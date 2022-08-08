August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Okypy CEO for Larnaca-Famagusta

By Jonathan Shkurko043

The State Health Organisation (Okypy) appointed George Antoniou to the position of chief executive director of the Larnaca-Famagusta directorate, according to a statement released on Monday.

“Antoniou’s appointment ensures the continuity of the smooth operation of the Larnaca-Famagusta directorate and strengthens the efforts to achieve the main objectives set out by Okypy, namely the upgrading of hospitals and the provision of quality health services offered to the population,” the statement said, wishing him the best of luck.

Antoniou is a qualified fellow chartered and certified accountant (FCCA) and a member of the Cyprus Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

He was Okypy’s financial director at the Larnaca-Famagusta directorate since December 2018, before being promoted to deputy general manager of the branch, a role he held until October 2021.

He has over 25 years of experience in the private sector and worked for many years at senior management level in a major audit firm in the country. He also worked as a financial director in the private sector.

 

