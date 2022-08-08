August 8, 2022

Tourists seriously injured in buggy accident

By Gina Agapiou02
File photo

Two tourists, aged 22 and 31, are hospitalised in critical condition after the buggy they were driving fell into a ten-metre ravine in Cape Greco.

Police said the two men, whom they have not yet identified, appear to have lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the ravine.

They were rushed to Famagusta general hospital in critical condition.

The exact conditions of the accident, which occurred at around 1pm, are being investigated by the police.

 

 

