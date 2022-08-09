Leptos Santorini Villas: located on the jewel of the Aegean Sea

From the dawn of history, the ancient land of Greece has played an influential role in shaping the world as we know it today. Famed for the beauty of its landscape, Greece is unique, for it seems the gods themselves scattered little pieces of paradise into the sea that we so lovingly know as the Greek Islands.

Located in a country full of culture, myth and legend, as well as a nation proud of its rich heritage and traditions, Santorini is truly the jewel of Greece. It is the largest island of a small, circular archipelago in the southern Aegean Sea, about 200 km south-east from the Greek mainland.

Often referred to as the supermodel of the Greek isles, Santorini’s landscape is a head-turner, instantly recognisable around the world. With its reputation for dazzling panoramas, romantic sunsets and volcanic-sand beaches, the island is one of the world’s most unique destinations. Its multi-coloured cliffs rising out of a sea-washed caldera, topped by drifts of whitewashed buildings make it one of the most photogenic of locations, and a magical destination for those who wish to experience something unique.

Santorini Villas by Leptos Estates

The Leptos Santorini Villas are located on the east coast of the island, only a few metres away from a blue flag-awarded sandy beach.

Here you will find a traditionally inspired collection of three-bedroom detached villas, built to superior standards, which transmit the lively and positive side of Greek island living, for which this glamorous island is renowned.

Each of these villas blends in with the landscape of the area, as they follow classic Cycladic architecture and feature white and light-blue colours in their exterior design. The villa interiors come with a spacious lounge/dining room, large fully-equipped open kitchens and bright bedrooms. From private swimming pools to landscaped gardens, the Leptos Santorini Villas are an excellent opportunity suitable for year-round living and/or investment.

Greek holiday homes in a cosmopolitan paradise

If you are considering relocating to Greece, or owning your own permanent or holiday home in a cosmopolitan paradise, then Santorini is definitely a location you should consider. Whatever your interests or lifestyle, you will be sure of a warm welcome from the people of Santorini.

When there, you can expect to bask under the glorious Greek sun and make the most of the island’s 320 days of sunshine per year.

When it comes to your free time, you can explore quaint cobbled streets weaving through the town, leading past small boutiques brimming with jewellery, artisan treasures and local crafts. Furthermore, you can enjoy delicious Mediterranean food at the many charming, colourful restaurants offering authentic, traditional Greek gastronomy.

Meanwhile, with Greece offering one of the fastest immigration programmes, Leptos Estates can guide you while searching for your ideal property in Greece and assist you in securing your golden Greek Visa within just 10 days. There are no minimum stay requirements, and the programme offers visa-free travel across Europe and Schengen countries, an excellent quality of life, a low cost of living, and free government healthcare and education. More importantly, Greek PR covers the whole family and is valid for life.

Investing in permanent or holiday home in Greece will bring you high capital gains or rental returns.

With a healthy climate, good Mediterranean food and wine, a new Leptos holiday home and a fresh and exciting lifestyle, you are one step away from making a dream come true.