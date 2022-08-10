Cyprus Business Now

The Bank of Cyprus on Tuesday announced that its board of directors will meet on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, to review the financial results of the Bank of Cyprus Group for the first half of the year, as it ended on June 30.

The financial results will be announced on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, before the start of the stock market trading on both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

Total motor vehicle registrations in Cyprus dropped by 13.2 per cent year-on-year in July 2022, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

Based on the most recent data, the total registrations of motor vehicles amounted to 2,988 in July 2022, compared to 3,443 in July 2021.

Passenger saloon cars fell by 14.2 per cent year-on-year, dropping to 2,326 registrations in July 2022.

Between January and July 2022, the total registrations of motor vehicles fell by 6.3 per cent year-on-year, dropping to 20,685 from its previous figure of 22,074.

During the same period, passenger saloon cars fell to 16,427 from 16,979 in 2021, representing a fall of 3.3 per cent.

Of all passenger saloon car registrations, 7,240 or 44.1 per cent were new vehicles while 9,187 or 55.9 per cent were preowned vehicles.

Rental car registrations recorded an increase of 86.2 per cent, with the total number of registrations reaching 2,878.

Prime Market Research & Consulting CEO George Solomou on Tuesday said that the market research sector in Cyprus is very competitive, particularly due to the country’s small size and general unwillingness to see the value in such services.

“The sector is indeed very demanding and this becomes particularly noticeable if one considers global trends and how they have been reshaping ordinary people, consumers and voters,” Solomou told local outlet InBusiness.

“In Cyprus, I believe, there is even more competition, since in a small market there are many research companies and that, at the same time, the majority of companies and organisations have not yet included market research or other related services in their annual activities,” Solomou added.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, August 9 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 68.78 points at 13:10 during the day, reflecting a rise of 0.42 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 41.23 points, which represents an increase of 0.41 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €20,179.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index rose by 0.78 per cent, while the alternative index fell by 0.22 per cent. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.94 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+1.62 per cent), Pandora (+7.02 per cent), Demetra Holdings (no change) and CLR Investment Fund (no change).