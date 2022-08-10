August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five people arrested outside Tsirion Stadium in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko0130
Tsirion stadium in LImassol

Police arrested five people outside Tsirion Stadium in Limassol on Tuesday for illegal possession of flares and smoke bombs.

The arrests took place before the Uefa Champions League qualifying game between last season’s league champions Apollon and Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. Apollon won the match 2-0, but was eliminated on aggregate result, having lost the first fixture 4-0.

Two of the people arrested were immediately released, but all of them will have to appear in front of the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.

Related Posts

First monkeypox patient discharged from hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

Almost time for the 40th Lefkara Festival

Eleni Philippou

Consumers urged to conserve water as demand increases outside urban areas

Jean Christou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Fire service disputes Eurostat figures, says Cyprus actually second to last in numbers

Jean Christou

Over 70 traffic bookings in Paphos, most for speeding

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign