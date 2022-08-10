August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Technical problems at Nicosia General causing delays

By Jonathan Shkurko074
Nicosia general hospital

Patients were experiencing serious delays in visits to outpatient clinics, the pharmacy and laboratories at Nicosia general hospital on Wednesday due to a technical problem with the telephone lines, which is also affecting the Internet connection and the facility’s operating systems.

The state health service (Okypy) is asking patients to postpone their visits to the hospital to Thursday, while the system is being fixed.

Moreover, those with scheduled appointments with specialist doctors, were urged to call the number 22603550 to reschedule.

“Okypy apologises for any inconvenience caused by to the technical problem, for which all necessary actions are being taken to resolve it as soon as possible,” a statement released on Wednesday said.

