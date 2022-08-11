August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A summit on everything business and tech

By Eleni Philippou036
poster (2)

Twenty expert speakers, five panel discussions and one networking event make up the Cyprus Fintech Summit 2022. Hosted at Limassol’s Carob Mills on September 2 the summit invites local and international investors, corporations, innovators, c-level executives, governmental officials and other fintech enthusiasts to meet, connect and be part of the future of technological innovation in financial services.

FinTech stands for financial technology, a catch-all corporate term for all of the techy ways businesses improve and automate traditional forms of finance for consumers and companies. The Cyprus Fintech Summit is dedicated to celebrating and developing FinTech through its one-day event. And although it is island-based, it is an international event.

Top-tier speakers from Cyprus and abroad will engage in meaningful conversations about the Cypriot FinTech scene, the future of international fintech, crypto, blockchain, banking and payment institutions. And there will be panel discussions and fireside chats about the future of fintech and the way forward for the financial industry.

Starting as early as 9am, the summit’s events will take place in English and will touch on discussions such as the governance of FinTech in Europe, FinTech innovation on blockchain technologies and financing of FinTech start-ups and scale-ups, amongst others. One of Cyprus’ biggest FinTech events invites participants to be “part of the future!”

 

Cyprus Fintech Summit 2022

One-day event with discussions, presentations and a networking event. September 2. Carob Mills, Limassol. 9am-6pm. €20 for online access. €70 general access. €150 VIP access. In English. www.cyprusfintechsummit.com

Related Posts

Candidate Christodoulides ducks out of TV debates, accused of ‘hiding’  

Elias Hazou

Defence minister in Israel to discuss bilateral relations

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Dali does not want to be held hostage to row over asphalt plants

Anna Savva

EU chief ‘shares concerns about Turkey’s illegal actions in Varosha’

Anna Savva

Demonstrators protest outside AG’s office over hybrid cat’s death

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Escape on a creative writing retreat

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign