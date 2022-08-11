August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Armed man demanding frozen deposits takes hostages at Lebanese commercial bank

By Reuters News Service01
members of lebanese army secure the area outside federal bank in hamra
Members of Lebanese army secure the area outside Federal bank in Hamra, Lebanon August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

 An armed man demanding deposits frozen by his bank took an unspecified number of hostages on Thursday at the Federal Bank of Lebanon, a security source said and a Reuters witness said.

Lebanese banks have limited withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors during the country’s three-year financial meltdown, which has left more than three-quarters of the population poor.

The man entered the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in the Hamra neighbourhood in west Beirut just before noon on Thursday with a firearm, the security source told Reuters.

Some customers in the bank managed to flee before he shut the doors on the rest, said the source, who was not able to specify how many clients or employees were in the branch.

Two shots were subsequently fired, according to Lebanese media station Al-Jadeed.

A Reuters witness could see a bearded man in a black shirt behind the gated entrance to the bank speaking to several men in plainclothes on the outside.

“Let them give me back my money!” he was heard telling them.

