August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AmericasUSAWorld

Armed man tried to breach FBI’s Cincinnati building, authorities say

By Reuters News Service00
suspect attempts attack on fbi building in ohio
Members of the media stand outside of the FBI's Cincinnati Field Office, after police closed off Interstate 71 North after reports of a suspect attempting to attack the FBI building

Police were locked in a standoff on Thursday with an armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier in the day before fleeing and exchanging gunfire with officers, authorities said.

The incident was still active as of Thursday afternoon but contained, an Ohio state official told reporters in a press briefing. Authorities said no officials were injured and the suspect was not successful in breaching the building.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor,” Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said earlier, urging people in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

NBC News reported that the suspect, who was armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, fired a nail gun into the building. Authorities shut down two highways and imposed an area lockdown.

The suspect was fleeing in a white vehicle when he fired shots, authorities said.

The man tried to breach the FBI building’s Visitor Screening Facility before fleeing north onto Interstate 71, the FBI Cincinnati field office wrote on Twitter.

Details and the motive were unclear.

 

Related Posts

Ukraine preparing for ‘tragedy’ at Russian-held nuclear plant – minister

Reuters News Service

Twitter to clamp down on ‘misinformation’ ahead of U.S. midterms

Reuters News Service

Wall Street rally lifts Nasdaq 20 per cent from low as inflation fears ebb

Reuters News Service

McDonald’s to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Russian-backed separatist head says Azov trial to begin this summer

Reuters News Service

‘No-one can stop them’: African migrants aim for Spain’s Canary Islands

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign