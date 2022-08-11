August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC instructions regarding bill discrepancies

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Amid heightened concern among the public over costly electricity, the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) on Thursday issued advice to consumers on what to do regarding possible discrepancies between their meter reading and their electricity bills.

The announcement followed reports in the media that some households had received unjustifiably high bills, apparently due to mistaken estimates of consumption, with the EAC stressing that any errors will be corrected.

On Thursday, the EAC issued a written announcement urged people affected by the issue to get in touch via email, Viber or WhatsApp, following specific instructions.

The contacts provided are the following:

Via email:

  1. Send an email to the district’s corresponding address, indicating the customer’s name appearing on the bill and the contact number
  2. Write down the meter reading ignoring the decimal digits at the end and meter number. (e.g. reading number: 071062)

Via Viber:

  1. Send a picture of the meter showing the consumption reading and meter number
  2. Indicate the customer’s name appearing on the bill and the contact number

Via Whatsapp:

  1. Send a picture of the meter showing the consumption reading and meter number
  2. Indicate the customer’s name appearing on the bill and the contact number

 

Related Posts

Keep the music playing

Eleni Philippou

Man arrested for shoplifting

Staff Reporter

Weather forecast: Mainly fine, temperatures close to seasonal average

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Acceptance of postal items to Armenia resumes

Staff Reporter

36-year-old arrested for stealing car

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign