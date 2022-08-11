August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Operations of illegal casino suspended

By Jonathan Shkurko00
gambling

Ten illegal gambling establishments were identified and shut down by police officers in Paphos since the beginning of the year.

According to a statement released by Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, in five of the premises regular computers were being converted into electronic gambling machines and patrons were regularly visiting the establishments.

In the remaining five operations shut down by the police, Texas Hold’Em poker and dice were the main activities.

People running the establishments were all arrested and awaiting trial, while police seized evidence from the illegal gambling operations.

