Weather forecast: Mainly fine, temperatures close to seasonal average

Thursday will be mainly fine with local increased cloud at intervals that may lead to some scattered showers.

Temperatures will rise to 36C inland, around 31C on the southwest and west coasts, around 33C on the remaining coasts and around 26C in the higher mountains.

Thursday night will remain mainly fine, although there will be increased low cloud at intervals, mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to 21C inland, around 23C on the coast and 15C in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. The forecast for Sunday is similar, with the possibility also of scattered showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures over the next three days will remain the same at close to the seasonal average.

 

