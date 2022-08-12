August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AsiaChinaUSAWorld

China’s Xi plans foreign trip including meeting Biden -WSJ

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: u.s. president biden speaks virtually with chinese leader xi from the white house in washington
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Chinese officials are planning a possible trip by Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November for what could be the leader’s first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic and include a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Biden’s team has long sought and has not yet confirmed an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions as the two countries spar over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

The White House is continuing to work on doing so, according to one person familiar with the matter, who said Biden remains open to a face-to-face visit, including on the sidelines of November’s meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia.

“We don’t have any details on timing or location,” said a U.S. official.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Related Posts

Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded on stage at New York event

Reuters News Service

Russian oil flows to Czech Republic will resume on Friday

Reuters News Service

Polio virus found in New York City wastewater, suggesting local transmission

Reuters News Service

Russia’s new crop wheat exports stifled as Western bank wariness bites

Reuters News Service

Parts of China’s Hainan extend Covid lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs

Reuters News Service

Assad opponents in Syria protest Turkish ‘reconciliation’ call

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign