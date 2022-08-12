Daily News Briefing

August 12, 2022

In today’s episode, almost all the presidential candidates piled on Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday, slamming him for what they called his apparent attempt to dodge the televised debates scheduled for next month. In other news, amid heightened concern among the public over costly energy, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus has issued advice to consumers on what to do regarding possible discrepancies between their meter reading and their electricity bills, and the two rivals in Britain’s leadership race to replace Boris Johnson, have both pledged support for Cyprus in separate letters to the UK-based Conservative Friends of Cyprus organisation.

