August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
World

Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 people dead and 6 wounded

By Reuters News Service0179
Police guard in Podgorica, Montenegro

Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured.

Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident.

The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

The man was later shot by police, the reports said, adding that one police officer was among the wounded.

Montenegro’s interior ministry said it would not comment on the shooting ahead of a news briefing due to be held on Friday evening.

Related Posts

U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support – Daily Mail

Reuters News Service

Iranian tanker reloads oil confiscated by U.S. in Greece

Reuters News Service

Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume – pipeline operator (Update)

Reuters News Service

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant (Wrapup)

Reuters News Service

Iraqi factions call for new government in rival protests

Reuters News Service

Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded on stage at New York event (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign