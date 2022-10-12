October 12, 2022

Chelsea top group with win at Milan

By Reuters News Service
champions league group e ac milan v chelsea
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates as Chelsea beat Milan at the San Siro

Chelsea completed the double over AC Milan to top Champions League Group E with a 2-0 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, a match the hosts had to play the majority of with 10 men.

Looking to build on a 3-0 win over the Italians last week, Chelsea’s task in Milan’s famous old stadium was made all the more navigable after home defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against his former club when conceding a 17th-minute penalty.

Jorginho converted from the spot after Milan’s protests had calmed down, before striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 34th minute.

With the numerical disadvantage, chances were at a premium for Milan in the second half, full-back Sergino Dest wasting the best of them by blazing over from a good position.

Chelsea remained mostly untroubled though, with the victory moving them to seven points from four matches, a point ahead of RB Salzburg and three in front of Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuesday’s results:
Maccabi Haifa (2) 2 Juventus (0) 0
København (0) 0 Manchester City (0) 0
Dinamo Zagreb (1) 1 Salzburg (1) 1
Milan (0) 0 Chelsea (2) 2
PSG (1) 1 Benfica (0) 1
Shakhtar Donetsk (0) 1 Real Madrid (0) 1
Celtic (0) 0 RB Leipzig (0) 2
Borussia Dortmund (1) 1 Sevilla (1) 1

