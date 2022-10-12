October 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Doctors suspended over teen’s death

By Gina Agapiou0443
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Two doctors, investigated for medical negligence in relation to the death of a 15-year-old girl last March at Makarios hospital, have been suspended on half pay for three months.

The health professionals, who had objected to their suspension, will continue to receive half of their salary, health ministry spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou told the Cyprus Mail.

The decision provides for the possibility to expand their suspension for another three months.

According to their claims, their suspension is unnecessary since the case file is already before the police.

As regards to the third doctor, who is a university professor, the university’s rector will decide whether to terminate the cooperation with him, the spokesman added.

The news came after Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela had asked the Public Service Commission last week to consider suspending the three doctors pending the investigation.

Investigations into the minor’s death started after the family of Ioanna Skordi lodged a complaint to the police.

The 15-year-old underwent surgery for a kidney transplant in early March when doctors found she had tumours. She died a few days after on March 4.

Reports suggested the girl’s parents had asked for her to be transferred to Israel, however local doctors said this was unnecessary. After, when health ministry senior official Christina Yiannaki was informed about the case, a doctor from Israel was contacted to come to Cyprus.

However, the girl died before she was examined by the Israeli doctor.

A preliminary investigation showed that there is possible medical negligence. The file was transferred to the legal service.

Related Posts

Cyprus welcomes Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Reuters News Service

Ex-bishop of Kiti to testify at indecent assault trial

Nikolaos Prakas

Direct flights from Russia to north – Turkish Cypriot media

Jean Christou

Trial of British man who killed wife postponed yet again

Nikolaos Prakas

Past tax returns rapidly being cleared – tax dept

Source: Cyprus News Agency

All day schools in every district from next year

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign