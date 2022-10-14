October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Businesses must allow card payments or face fines, inland revenue says

By Sarah Ktisti

The island’s inland revenue service on Friday warned businesses that they must adopt the use of card payment machines or risk hefty fines.

In a statement, it warned that those who fail to follow the rules will be subject to an administrative fine of up to €4,000.

“It is stressed that the businesses included in the orders are obliged to inform consumers about the acceptance of cards and payment instruments of the payment card system in a clear manner that is not open to misinterpretation, and this information must be clearly displayed at the entrance of the shop and at all cash registers,” a statement said.

The tax department suggests that any business owners with questions, complaints or grievances should submit these by e-mail to [email protected]

