Performance takes interactive look at the history of Nicosia building

ReInHerit in Performance: The Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion, coming up at the end of the month, will look at the people who have inhabited the house through the course of history.
Coordinated by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, organisers said the performance will touch on: “how many layers of history are hiding in a medieval mansion in the heart of the old city of Nicosia? Who were the previous residents of this emblematic building and what was their relationship to the creation of our city? Who were the owners of the ancient relics that adorn the rooms of this house? How many hopes and dreams fit within these walls? What will this space look like in the future? On October 29 we will look for the answers together!”
The immersive performance at the mansion of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios combines a music performance, a sound installation, and a sensory exhibition in the spaces of a unique monument of cultural heritage. It is suitable for all ages and will be presented at three different starting times, for a limited audience. First at 5.30pm, then at 7pm and finally at 8pm, lasting 40 minutes each time.
The performance offers an innovative approach to the curation of the visitor experience within cultural heritage sites, for which the organisers are creating an immersive event within a museum. The performance consists of a temporary large-scale sound installation, which combines pre-recorded sound and live electronics with a small group of musicians from the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, video projection, theatrical lighting and multisensory haptic exhibits.
During the performance, the audience and performers navigate the spaces of the museum freely and trigger sonic events wherever and whenever they enter to explore, depending on the placement of the sound installation’s digital sensors. Thus, every visitor receives an individual experience of the cultural heritage space, shaped by their personal choices on where to move to, what to focus on and for how long.
ReInHerit was acquired through Horizon 2020 CSA under the pillar Culture Beyond Borders – Facilitating innovation and research cooperation between European museums and heritage. The programme proposes an innovative model of sustainable cultural heritage management, aspiring to disrupt the current status quo of communication, collaboration and innovation exchange between museums and cultural heritage sites.
Interactive performance. October 29. Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios Mansion, Nicosia. 5.30pm, 7pm and 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157. www.boccf.org