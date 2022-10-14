October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BritainBusinessInternational

Telegraph: UK corporation tax set to rise to 25 per cent

By Reuters News Service08
truss

Britain’s corporation tax will rise to 25 per cent this April, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, in a second humiliating government u-turn on economic policy and amid a report that finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is set to be sacked.

The rise to the tax scraps Kwarteng’s plan to freeze it at 19 per cent, announced in his Sept. 23 “mini-budget” plan, an economic plan which now appears to be falling apart.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is due to hold a press conference at 1300 GMT. The Times newspaper has reported that she is set to u-turn on the mini-budget and sack Kwarteng.

Earlier in October, Kwarteng’s cut to the highest rate of income tax was reversed.

His growth plan was funded by vast government borrowing and was aimed at snapping the economy out of years of stagnant growth but instead has caused weeks of turmoil, and forced the Bank of England to intervene to stabilise markets.

Abandoning the corporation tax freeze will boost the public finances by almost 19 billion pounds ($21 billion).

($1 = 0.8864 pounds)

Related Posts

President Anastasiades: ‘East Med can play key role in EU energy diversification’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Airbus and Qatar Airways face off again in court over A350

Reuters News Service

Danone to withdraw from Russia with €1 bln write-off

Reuters News Service

The basics you need to know about Cybersecurity

Karen Miles

Experts predict Chronoly (CRNO) to surpass 1000% after launching

CM Guest Columnist

UK’s Kwarteng cuts short his US trip amid reports of fiscal policy U-turn

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign