October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Welcoming the United Street Festival

By Eleni Philippou00
united street fest

Do we need more events happening in public, open spaces? Always. A new initiative brings the first edition of a festival that aims to fill the streets with creativity and good vibes, transforming the heart of the capital into a huge market playground with artists, cocktails and street food. The first United Street Festival is taking place this Sunday at Tempon Street in Nicosia.

“For the first time,” say festival organisers, “and with the aim of maintaining its action, United Street Festival takes over the streets of the Old Town of Nicosia and invites everyone to a festival that aims to unite us with art, music and love for food and cocktails.” So the festival will feature plenty of artists, local DJs and local kitchens serving food.

Spread out on Tempon Street near the old Powerhouse, a fiesta will erupt welcoming 20 artists who will display their work while the bars (Jar mobile bar, Seven Monkeys, 2033 Wine & Cocktail Bar and Last Word) prepare the drinks. From 4pm onwards, the festival will welcome all, locals, visitors and passersby for an honest good time.

Responsible for the music element of the event are DJs Niko Mas, Plasmatik and Nana who will each play a two-hour set. The food options of the evening will include tacos from Por Favor, burgers from the Burgershop, authentic German hot dogs from Top Dog, vegetarian Asian dishes from Momo and crepes from Almyro Glyko to add a sweet taste to the event.

 

United Street Festival

One-day event with artists, cocktails, music and food. October 16. Tempon Street, Nicosia. 4pm-12am. Free

