October 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Depa decides to support Nikos Christodoulides

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Diko splinter party Depa announced on Saturday that it would be supporting candidate Nikos Christodoulides in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Christodoulides has claimed he is an independent candidate but has since received support from parliamentary parties Diko and Edek, and now Depa.

The Solidarity Movement, which is not in parliament and is led by Eleni Theocharous, are also supporting Christodoulides.

On Saturday, Depa said in an announcement that the proposal to support Christodoulides was put forward by the party’s leaders, who unanimously supported it.

The decision by the leaders was officially recognised by the entire party on Saturday.

Commenting on the party’s decision, Christodoulides thanked Depa for supporting his independent candidacy.

“Above all, however, it strengthens the effort for the need to work, beyond party, ideological, or other disagreements, in the direction that our society itself indicates, as it emerges through the dialogue with the public, that is, of unity and collectivism, away from divisive practices and approaches of the past,” he said.

He added that a recent talk with Depa, they had made common conclusions in relation to the intended goals for the future of the country.

“Now more than ever we must, through the synthesis of ideas, opinions and approaches, face together, collectively the challenges we have before us,” he said.

He said that the efforts of his supporters were growing stronger, “which makes them work tirelessly for the Cypriot people”.

“Regardless of potentially different launching pads, we need to work together for the future of our country and meet the demands of our society,”  he said.

 

