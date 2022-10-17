October 17, 2022

Australian Cypriot to sing for Cyprus at Eurovision

Australian Cypriot singer Andrew Lambrou will represent Cyprus in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (Cybc) announced on Monday.

“Following an agreement signed with Panik Records and in cooperation with City Pop Records Australia, Cyprus will be represented at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest by Andrew Lambrou, a singer of Cypriot descent, represented by Saiko Management of New York,” Cybc announced.

Lambrou, 24, from Sydney, took part in The X Factor Australia in 2015, reaching the top 20. In 2022, he competed in Eurovision – Australia Decides with the song ‘Electrify’, finishing in seventh place with 51 points.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool in May.

 

