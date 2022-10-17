October 17, 2022

Man dies after injury in traffic accident

By Nikolaos Prakas0389
A 27-year-old man died from his injuries in Larnaca, after a car he was a passenger in was hit by another 29-year-old’s vehicle over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Alraghed Ahmad from Syria, died just before midnight on Sunday at Larnaca General.

He was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday morning, when a 29-year-old lost control of his vehicle on Famagusta Avenue in Larnaca and crashed into the vehicle he was a passenger in, driven by another 29-year-old. Another 27-year-old and a 32-year-old were also passengers.

All four people in the vehicle were taken to Larnaca General hospital.

The driver of the other car was not injured in the crash.

At the hospital, all four individuals in Ahmad’s car were determined to have sustained serious injuries and were kept for further monitoring, while Ahmad was intubated.

Police are continuing their investigations of the crash.

 

