October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing person report

By Sarah Ktisti00
shaun leslie kennyford 1170x720
photo: Cyprus police

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Shaun Leslie Kennyford, 54 years old from Great Britain, who has been missing from his home in Anarita, Paphos since 4.00pm this afternoon.

The 54 year old is described as being of strong build, approximately 5’7″ tall with grey-black hair and was last seen wearing dark grey short trousers, a short-sleeved blue shirt and trainers. He is travelling in a green Toyota Celica car, registration number BRY196.

Anyone who knows anything that may help to locate him is asked to contact Paphos CID on 26-806085 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen’s Line on telephone number 1460.

 

