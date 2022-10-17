Welcome, to the Tolkien-verse!

After the success of Rings of Power, CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES looks at what the future could hold for Tolkien fans

Rings of Power, Amazon Studios’ ambitious series both in scope and in budget, aired its final episode on Friday. Despite being aimed at die-hard fans, the series exceeded expectations: Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, in a recent interview with Variety, said that close to 100 million watched the show, while the premier episode broke viewership records.

A huge bet for Amazon, having already paid 250 million for the rights alone, it seems to be paying off and the five-season order continues according to schedule.

But that’s not all. Rings of Power is based solely on the appendices of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Tolkien has much, much more to offer! With Simon Tolkien, the author’s grandson, a consultant on the development of the series, rumour has it that Amazon is negotiating a deal for Tolkien’s complete works. Considering the stand-alone books and Tolkien’s magnum-opus The Silmarillion, such a deal could possibly be astronomical, launching a full-blown Tolkienverse on Prime.

Without being asked, here are some ideas. And if anyone at Amazon Studios is reading, you guys have my number.

The Oath of Feanor

The greatest of all the Elves, Feanor is the character whose actions drive most of the happenings in the First Age (RoP takes place in the Second Age, LotR in the Third), shaping the history of the world. An unparalleled elf and brilliant at every single thing he set out to do, Feanor created three precious gems, called Silmarils, capturing the hallowed light of the Two Trees.

The three gems were later stolen and the Elves’ homeland, a paradise-like utopia referenced in RoP called Valinor, was destroyed. Feanor and his seven sons vow to not let anything stand in the way of getting them back. Epic adventures, glorious battles, palace intrigue and betrayal, the story of Feanor has it all. It is the driving force behind Silmarilion and could easily serve as a tent-pole series for the launch of the Tolkien-verse.

The Children of Hurin

Tolkien was never shy to talk about his influences from European mythology. The story of the Children of Hurin is Tolkien’s attempt to incorporate an ancient Greek tragedy into his work. Turin, one of the children of Hurin, is the archetypal cursed anti-hero, a person trying to do good but ends becoming the instrument of his own destruction.

Turin is a man of the Second Age, son of the High Lord Hurin who opposed Morgoth and sided with the Elves. Hating him for that, Morgoth placed a curse upon his family.

Becoming an outlaw in his earlier years, befriending mighty Elven lords and battling Morgoth at every turn, Turin’s story is packed to the brim with adventure and interesting lore. From his friendship with the elf Beleg, to his talking black sword Gurthang and the greatest of feats, slaying the mighty dragon Glaurung. Winning glory at every step and unknowingly setting up his own tragic demise.

The Children Hurin is without doubt one of Tolkien’s darkest tales, the perfect series to draw in an audience that wants a more character-driven story with a more mature element.

The Fall of Gondolin

Yet another stand-alone book published after the author’s death, The Fall of Gondolin tells the story of one of the mightiest cities built by the Elves in the First Age, Gondolin. As The Children of Hurin heavily borrows from ancient Greek tragedies, The Fall of Gondolin is for all intents and purposes Tolkien’s idea of Troy. A mythical, splendid city, believed to be impregnable, only to fall because of betrayal.

The series could cover the whole story of Gondolin: how it was founded by Elf Lord Tugon, who was shown a secret location by one of the gods in the pantheon of the Tolkien-universe, to the coming of Tuor, to how it it stood for 400 years before it was discovered and raided by Morgoth and his army. Finishing up of course with the epic battle between the renowned elf warrior Ecthelion, who was killed after he was surrounded by hordes of enemies. Gone but not before he took with him Morgoth in a battle fought behind the city’s fountain.

Ending of course with the saga of Earendil the half-elf, who escaped Gondolin when he was a boy and ended up bringing about the end of Morgoth by sailing to the West and pleading the gods to intervene and save Middle-Earth.