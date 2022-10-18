October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bystander chases down thief in Nicosia mugging attempt

By Iole Damaskinos00
A mugging took place around 9:30pm on Monday outside a bank branch in Nicosia.

According to police statement, the 48-year-old woman who reported the crime said she was preparing to leave an automatic teller machine where she had made deposit, when an unknown woman approached her  brandishing a knife and snatched the 48-year-old’s wallet containing her bank cards and ID.

The unidentified woman, who is described as having a thin build, blonde hair, black clothing and a mask over her face, fled the scene.

She was chased down by the complainant and a 31-year-old male bystander. The man immobilised the assailant and snatched the wallet back but she managed to escape. He was able to return the wallet to the 48-year-old victim.

 Nicosia CID are investigating.

