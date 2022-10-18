October 18, 2022

Man who shot his son gets five years in prison

The Larnaca criminal court on Tuesday sentenced the 69-year-old who admitted to shooting his son with a shotgun after a family argument to five years in jail.

While reading the verdict in court, the judge said that mitigating factors for the relatively light sentence included the defendant’s immaculate criminal record, his health, his personal circumstances, the fact that there was no premeditation for his act as he acted under emotional stress, his cooperation with the authorities and the admission of his crime.

The judge also added that a longer prison sentence would have had a negative impact on the 69-year-old’s mental and physical health and repercussions on his extended family.

However, the judge also said that violence, especially against a family member is unacceptable and must be punished accordingly.

After the man shot his son back in May, the victim, who got injured in the shoulder, was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital where he underwent surgery.

The 69-year-old was taken to Larnaca General Hospital with head injuries sustained when another son attempted to disarm him.

He had left the scene and gone to Kophinou police station where he turned himself in after informing officers what had happened.

He was arrested and remanded in custody. Police filed the case before Larnaca district court on June 3 which referred the defendant to stand trial before the criminal court.

