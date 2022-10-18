October 19, 2022

Omonia sack coach Neil Lennon after poor start to Cyprus championship

Despite winning the Cyprus cup in his first season and leading his team to European success this season Neil Lennon was sacked

Omonia announced the sacking of their coach, former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon soon after their fourth defeat to Nea Salamina in the Cyprus championship.

Neil Lennon, was appointed last March, and led Omonia to their 15th cup victory last May defeating Ethnikos Achnas after a penalty shootout.

Despite impressive performances in Europe this season, where they knocked out Belgian side Gent to reach the group stages of the Europa League and then narrowly losing away from home to Real Sociedad and Manchester United, Omonia’s league form was far from impressive.

Omonia lost four of their seven games so far in the Championship and sit 7th in the league table, eight points off the top.

