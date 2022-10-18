October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: isolated rains and storms expected

By Staff Reporter00
rain1
File photo

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains and isolated storms expected, mainly in the west, northwest and south of the island. Isolated phenomena are also expected later in the day in the mountains and inland, which are expected to recede by afternoon. Winds will be mainly easterly to south-easterly, later turning to south-westerly, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, and on the west and southwest coasts, strong, up to5 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough to rough on the western coast. Temperatures will rise to 26C inland, on the east and south coast, 25C on the north and west coast, and 16C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night the weather will gradually clear, however, later, increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated showers on the west and south coasts. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly and locally north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain a bit rough. Temperatures will drop to 16C in the interior, 18C on the coasts and 10C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains and isolated storms, initially in the west and south and later inland and in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday the weather will be intermittently cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures are not expected to change until Friday remaining close to the seasonal average or slightly below.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Annual ‘Economist’ conference kicks off today in Nicosia

Iole Damaskinos

Yellow weather alert until Tuesday late morning

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coordination necessary to help the elderly, say lawmakers

Sarah Ktisti

Kasoulides hopes Turkey will take a leaf out of Israel and Lebanon’s book over EEZ demarcation with Cyprus

Sarah Ktisti

State to continue supporting Hope for Children

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign