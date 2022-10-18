Weeks of German Language opens with street festival in Nicosia

The Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus organise another edition of the Weeks of the German Language this autumn. Aiming at promoting multilingualism in Cyprus and contributing to the cultural exchange between Cyprus, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, several cultural events will take place for the 6th successive year.
Throughout the Weeks of the German Language, from October 23 to November 28, there will be a diverse programme of happenings related to the German language and the culture of the three German-speaking countries, such as classical music concerts, analysis of German-language literature, film screenings and more.
Some of the highlights of this year’s programme include a piano recital by Mario Häring with well-known pieces of German composers and the presentation on German romanticism and its legacy today, organised by the German Embassy. The Goethe-Institut Cyprus participates with a video competition for young German learners and the event Moving Silence in cooperation with ARTos House, where for the 12th successive year, musicians and composers from Germany and Cyprus come together for a unique combination of music and film.
Additionally, the Cypriot-German Cultural Association will give visitors a taste of tradition at the German Christmas Fayre towards the end of November while the Austrian Embassy will take visitors back to the 80s with a film on the unusually thrilling life of well-known pop star Falco. Also with a screening, the Embassy of Switzerland will present an uplifting comedy, Eden für Jeden (Eden for All) in Swiss German in Nicosia and Limassol.
Just before rounding up the Weeks of the German Language, an on-stage musical performance, co-organised by the three embassies and dedicated to the Magical World of Lieder, will take place with Cypriot sopranos Chryso Makariou and Mariza Anastasiades at the Rialto Theatre. Finally, the Cyprus Swiss Association closes this year’s programme with a live public viewing of the World Cup match Brazil vs Switzerland accompanied by sausages and Brezel.
“After two years’ obligatory abstention due to the pandemic,” comment organisers, “we are once again opening the Weeks of the German Language with an open-air event at Faneromeni Square on Sunday, October 23 between 10am and 2pm. This traditional street festival boasts an array of activities especially for youngsters, including the possibility to make their very own wooden creations together with the Wood Wizards workshop. A street quest suitable for all ages, will take you through the narrow streets of the old city. The Bierstein Blasmusik band with its German classics and other popular hits will enliven Faneromeni Square! Visitors will have the chance to try different delicacies from the German-speaking countries and to watch one of Switzerland’s oldest sports – flag swinging.”
Opening of the Weeks of the German Language
Street fest with creative workshops, live German music, flag swinging and more. October 23. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 10am-2pm. www.wddscyprus.com