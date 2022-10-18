October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather alert until Tuesday late morning

By Staff Reporter00
smoke from wildfires in the pacific northwest turns lightning from a small thunderstorm cell the color orange outside of boise

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is still in effect since Monday evening until 11am Tuesday.

According to the meteorological service Isolated thunderstorms are expected mainly in the west and the south of the island.

Rain rates are expected to range between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour, while hail is also likely to fall.

Avatar photo

