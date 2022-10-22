October 22, 2022

Armed robbery in Nicosia

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
A total of €1,670 was robbed from a business under the threat of a knife in Nicosia on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, an employee present during the incident described the suspect as having a thin build, being 1.65-1.70m tall, and dark-skinned with short black hair.

In addition, the unknown man was wearing a medical mask.

The scene was examined by the police who are still investigating the case.

